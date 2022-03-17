Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
