Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.