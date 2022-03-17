Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

