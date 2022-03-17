Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.73 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

