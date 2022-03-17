Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.15. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $554.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,496 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

