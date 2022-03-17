Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $170.76 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

