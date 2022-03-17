Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

