Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 3,404 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in Amgen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 15,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

