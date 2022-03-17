Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $514.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.86. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.