British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $732.98

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 732.98 ($9.53) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.54). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.53), with a volume of 60,257 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 733 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 732.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £812.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82.
About British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM)
