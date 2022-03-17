Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,582. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

