Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:BRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,582. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.
In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
