Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $19,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 102,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $4,617,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 253,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNL opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

