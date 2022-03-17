Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $10.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,530,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

