Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.86 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $83.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $309.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.65 million to $320.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $441.31 million, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $516.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.05. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after buying an additional 1,117,972 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after buying an additional 729,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

