Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Constellium by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Constellium by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $21,178,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.