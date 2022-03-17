Brokerages Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $181.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $783.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $789.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $832.80 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $853.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth $660,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $19,093,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

HLLY opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

