Brokerages Expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560,000.00 and the lowest is $540,000.00. Delcath Systems posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $2.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

DCTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

