Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.85. Encompass Health reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 292.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

