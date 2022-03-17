Brokerages Expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.29). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLUX. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Flux Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLUX stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

Flux Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.