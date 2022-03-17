Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The business’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,164 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 6,055,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

