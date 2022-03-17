Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will report sales of $221.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.85 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $206.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.
Shares of PJT opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.
PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
