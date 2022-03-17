Brokerages Expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $814.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:RRX opened at $160.57 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $176.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.