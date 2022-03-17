Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,714 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SHO stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.28.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.