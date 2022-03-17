Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million.

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,714 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

