Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.43 Million

Analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) to report $203.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.75 million to $212.83 million. VSE reported sales of $164.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $873.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $913.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $917.73 million, with estimates ranging from $874.40 million to $969.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. VSE has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $573.44 million, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VSE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in VSE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

