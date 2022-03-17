Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $20.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $21.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $22.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

WLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 777,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,199. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

