Brokers Set Expectations for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.07 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

