Brokers Set Expectations for Primo Water Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Primo Water in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

