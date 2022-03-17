Brokers Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

SHAK opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

