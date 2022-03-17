Brokers Set Expectations for W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $94.04 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $96.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

W. R. Berkley shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

