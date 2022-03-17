Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.64

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$78.64 and last traded at C$78.64, with a volume of 10921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.89.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.78. The firm has a market cap of C$23.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

