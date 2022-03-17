Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 54.37 and last traded at 53.99. Approximately 258,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 311,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at 53.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of 45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

