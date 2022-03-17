Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 447,479 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.