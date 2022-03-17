BTC Lite (BTCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

BTC Lite (BTCL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a market cap of $22,923.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00105261 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

