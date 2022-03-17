Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $366.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.04. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $366.55 and a 52-week high of $553.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

