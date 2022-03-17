Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 176,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,395,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.
BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bumble by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bumble by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter.
About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.