Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 176,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,395,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bumble by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bumble by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

