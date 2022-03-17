Bunicorn Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $430,017.95 and $89,099.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.86 or 0.06853906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,938.22 or 0.99857951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041401 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

