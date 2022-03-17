Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.85 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $36.85 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00268734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001330 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,741,480,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,675,219 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

