C Allen Bradley, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

