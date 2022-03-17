CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

NYSE CACI traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.12. 191,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,861. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a 1-year low of $235.34 and a 1-year high of $309.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.47.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CACI International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

