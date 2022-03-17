Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 446,884 shares.The stock last traded at $49.53 and had previously closed at $48.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -301.31 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

