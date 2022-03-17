Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s current price.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Calfrac Well Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of CFW remained flat at $C$4.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,058. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$171.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.