Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Set at C$5.75 by Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) received a C$5.75 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday.

CFW remained flat at $C$4.55 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,058. The firm has a market cap of C$171.33 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

