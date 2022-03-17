Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CXB shares. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

