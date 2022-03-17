California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 103,528.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

About California Water Service Group (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.