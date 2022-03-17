Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.60. Canaan shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 113,818 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $752.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canaan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,010 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,026 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth $10,240,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 652,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 675,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

