Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) to Buy

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$61.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$51.00.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS ANCTF traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.68. 4,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,220. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

