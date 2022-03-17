Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GOOS opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

