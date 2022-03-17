Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will announce $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.43 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $26.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $27.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

