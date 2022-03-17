Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$25,126.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,853,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,003,136.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total transaction of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14.

TSE CNQ traded up C$3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,427,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,012. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$79.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

