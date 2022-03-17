Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after acquiring an additional 65,797 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 638.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.